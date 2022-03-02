The OXO SoftWorks Cut & Keep Silicone Onion Saver makes it easy to store cut produce — without relying on single-use plastic and foil to keep things fresh. Just place your onion cut-side down onto the sturdy base and snap the hinged lid shut over it. The stretchy silicone lid molds to any shape to seal in freshness while keeping the rest of the food in your fridge from absorbing the onion's flavor and aroma. The silicone lid comes apart for thorough cleaning between uses. Dishwasher safe and BPA free.