Ingredients

DRIED POTATOES, POTATO STARCH, CORN OIL, SUGAR, CARROT, RED PEPPER, SEA SALT, MALTODEXTRIN, WHEY, SOY LECITHIN, SPINACH, GARLIC POWDER, ONION POWDER, SPICE, SOUR CREAM POWDER (CULTURED CREAM, NONFAT MILK), BUTTERMILK SOLIDS, CULTURED BUTTERMILK (SKIM MILK, LACTIC ACID, CULTURE), NONFAT DRY MILK, CITRIC ACID, YEAST EXTRACT, LACTIC ACID, AND NATURAL FLAVOR

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

