Good Natured Selects Gluten-free Baked Vegetable Crisps - Ranch
Product Details
Bringing together real ingredients and flavor for the snacking win! Good Natured Selects is all about those little snacking victories. That's why we set out to create a recipe made with real ingredients and packed with so much flavor it satisfies your snack cravings. With a blend of carrots, bell peppers and spinach these carefully crafted thins are then baked and seasoned with the tangy buttermilk flavor of ranch to deliver the perfect combination of flavor and crunch. with a half serving of vegetables per serving, these Vegetable Crisps are here for the win!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
DRIED POTATOES, POTATO STARCH, CORN OIL, SUGAR, CARROT, RED PEPPER, SEA SALT, MALTODEXTRIN, WHEY, SOY LECITHIN, SPINACH, GARLIC POWDER, ONION POWDER, SPICE, SOUR CREAM POWDER (CULTURED CREAM, NONFAT MILK), BUTTERMILK SOLIDS, CULTURED BUTTERMILK (SKIM MILK, LACTIC ACID, CULTURE), NONFAT DRY MILK, CITRIC ACID, YEAST EXTRACT, LACTIC ACID, AND NATURAL FLAVOR
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More