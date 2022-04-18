Ingredients

CORN MEAL, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, PALM, SUNFLOWER), CHEESE BLEND (CHEDDAR CHEESE [CULTURED MILK, SALT, ENZYMES], WHEY, BUTTERMILK, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, LACTIC ACID), SALT, NONFAT DRY MILK, BUTTER (CREAM, SALT)

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cotton Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

