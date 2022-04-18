Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack Perspective: front
Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack Perspective: back
Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack Perspective: left
Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack Perspective: right
Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack Perspective: top
Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack Perspective: bottom
Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack

6.5 ozUPC: 0007260008168
Product Details

Bringing together real ingredients and flavor for the snacking win! Good Natured Selects is all about those little snacking victories. That's why we set out to craft a recipe made with real ingredients and packed with so much flavor it satisfies your snack cravings. This perfectly bake cheese puff is no exception. With a light, crunchy texture and our special blend of real cheese, it's the perfect combination of flavor and crunch. Gluten free and made with real cheese, these White Cheddar Puffs are here for the win!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
7.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 15 Pieces
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Saturated Fat4.5g23%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium290mg13%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium39mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium63mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CORN MEAL, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, PALM, SUNFLOWER), CHEESE BLEND (CHEDDAR CHEESE [CULTURED MILK, SALT, ENZYMES], WHEY, BUTTERMILK, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, LACTIC ACID), SALT, NONFAT DRY MILK, BUTTER (CREAM, SALT)

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cotton Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

