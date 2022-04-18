Good Natured Selects Gluten-Free White Cheddar Puffs Snack
Product Details
Bringing together real ingredients and flavor for the snacking win! Good Natured Selects is all about those little snacking victories. That's why we set out to craft a recipe made with real ingredients and packed with so much flavor it satisfies your snack cravings. This perfectly bake cheese puff is no exception. With a light, crunchy texture and our special blend of real cheese, it's the perfect combination of flavor and crunch. Gluten free and made with real cheese, these White Cheddar Puffs are here for the win!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CORN MEAL, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: CORN, COTTONSEED, PALM, SUNFLOWER), CHEESE BLEND (CHEDDAR CHEESE [CULTURED MILK, SALT, ENZYMES], WHEY, BUTTERMILK, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, LACTIC ACID), SALT, NONFAT DRY MILK, BUTTER (CREAM, SALT)
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Cotton Seeds and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
