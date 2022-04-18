Ingredients

DRIED POTATOES, POTATO STARCH, SUNFLOWER OIL, SUGAR, SEASONING (WHEY, CHEDDAR CHEESE [MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES], MALTODEXTRIN, SALT, BUTTERMILK, NATURAL FLAVORS, CANOLA OIL, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, NONFAT DRY MILK, COLORS [EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA AND ANNATTO], CITRIC ACID, LACTIC ACID), RICE FLOUR, SEA SALT, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, SPROUTED AMARANTH, SPROUTED RED QUINOA, POPPY SEED, FLAX SEED, SPROUTED CHIA.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More