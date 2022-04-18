Good Natured Selects™ Toasted Thins Cheddar Chips Perspective: front
Good Natured Selects™ Toasted Thins Cheddar Chips Perspective: back
Good Natured Selects™ Toasted Thins Cheddar Chips

7.5 ozUPC: 0007260007624
Product Details

Good Natured Selects All Natural Baked Crisps.Its a gluten free product with 0g trans fat. It has no artificial ingredients and no preservatives added. Made from wholesome ingredients, including poppy flax, sesame and caraway seeds.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 17 Crisps
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g0%
Monounsaturated Fat1g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg11%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g0%
Protein2g0%
Calcium18mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium394mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
DRIED POTATOES, POTATO STARCH, SUNFLOWER OIL, SUGAR, SEASONING (WHEY, CHEDDAR CHEESE [MILK, CHEESE CULTURES, SALT, ENZYMES], MALTODEXTRIN, SALT, BUTTERMILK, NATURAL FLAVORS, CANOLA OIL, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, NONFAT DRY MILK, COLORS [EXTRACTIVES OF PAPRIKA AND ANNATTO], CITRIC ACID, LACTIC ACID), RICE FLOUR, SEA SALT, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, SPROUTED AMARANTH, SPROUTED RED QUINOA, POPPY SEED, FLAX SEED, SPROUTED CHIA.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
