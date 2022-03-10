Good To Go Double Chocolate Soft Baked Keto Snack Bars Perspective: front
Good To Go Double Chocolate Soft Baked Keto Snack Bars Perspective: back
Good To Go Double Chocolate Soft Baked Keto Snack Bars Perspective: left
Good To Go Double Chocolate Soft Baked Keto Snack Bars Perspective: right
Good To Go Double Chocolate Soft Baked Keto Snack Bars

4 ct / 1.41 ozUPC: 0068745611157
Product Details

These grain free bars are a perfect breakfast or mid-day snack that will satisfy the hunger and the cravings. They are Keto snack certified by the Paleo foundation.

  • Nutritious high fiber, low carb snack
  • No compromise on taste
  • Gluten free
  • Peanut free
  • Vegan
  • Non-GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size40 grams
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g17%
Saturated Fat1.5g5%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber8g25%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.3mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almond flour, Inulin*, Erythritol*, Chocolatey Chips ( Unsweetened chocolate, Inulin, Erythritol, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Stevia Leaf Reb M), Cocoa powder, Vegetable glycerin*, Apple cider vinegar*, Ground chia seeds*, Natural flavors*, Sea salt, Rosemary extract*, Mixed tocopherols. *Organic. Contains: Almonds. May contain other tree nuts

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More