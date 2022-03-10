Good To Go Double Chocolate Soft Baked Keto Snack Bars
Product Details
These grain free bars are a perfect breakfast or mid-day snack that will satisfy the hunger and the cravings. They are Keto snack certified by the Paleo foundation.
- Nutritious high fiber, low carb snack
- No compromise on taste
- Gluten free
- Peanut free
- Vegan
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almond flour, Inulin*, Erythritol*, Chocolatey Chips ( Unsweetened chocolate, Inulin, Erythritol, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Stevia Leaf Reb M), Cocoa powder, Vegetable glycerin*, Apple cider vinegar*, Ground chia seeds*, Natural flavors*, Sea salt, Rosemary extract*, Mixed tocopherols. *Organic. Contains: Almonds. May contain other tree nuts
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More