Inspired by nature! Antimicrobial technology comes to toothbrush covers. Our antimicrobial self-sanitizing technology uses Zinc, an essential trace element that is necessary in our daily diet. Biocompatible and safe, this plastic infused with Zinc doesn't leach, but ensures that the product is resistant to 99% of bacteria within 24 hours of contact. Toothbrush covers prevent fecal contamination common in bathroom settings and provide shelter for bristles while traveling.