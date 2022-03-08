Hover to Zoom
Good To Go Vanilla Almond Soft Baked Keto Snack Bars
4 ct / 1.41 ozUPC: 0068745611156
Product Details
These grain free bars are a perfect breakfast or mid-day snack that will satisfy the hunger and the cravings. They are Keto snack certified by the Paleo foundation.
- Nutritious high fiber, low carb snack
- No compromise on taste
- Gluten free
- Peanut free
- Vegan
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size40 grams
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber7g25%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almond flour, Inulin*, Erythritol*, Baking powder, Ground chia seeds*, Natural flavors*, Sea salt, Rosemary extract*, Mixed tocopherols. *Organic. Contains: Almonds. May contain other tree nuts
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More