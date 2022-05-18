Hover to Zoom
good2grow® Raspberry Lemonade Fortified Water (Characters May Vary)
10 fl ozUPC: 0088399010120
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
Fortified Water with 7% Juice.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10fl oz (295 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Protein0g
Calcium130mg10%
Vitamin D2Number of International Units10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Pear Juice Concentrate, Contains 0.5% or Less of the Following Vitamins and Minerals: (Calcium Lactate, Retinol Palmitate [Vitamin A], Cholecalcif-erol [Vitamin D3], Cyanocobalamin [Vitamin B12], Pyridoxine Hydrochloride [Vitamin B6]), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Stevia Extract (Reb A).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More