Ingredients

Water, Pear Juice Concentrate, Contains 0.5% or Less of the Following Vitamins and Minerals: (Calcium Lactate, Retinol Palmitate [Vitamin A], Cholecalcif-erol [Vitamin D3], Cyanocobalamin [Vitamin B12], Pyridoxine Hydrochloride [Vitamin B6]), Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Vegetable Juice (For Color), Stevia Extract (Reb A).

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More