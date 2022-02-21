GoodCook® E-Z Release Medium Nonstick Cookie Sheet Perspective: front
GoodCook® E-Z Release Medium Nonstick Cookie Sheet Perspective: top
GoodCook® E-Z Release Medium Nonstick Cookie Sheet

15 x 10 inUPC: 0007675304021
Product Details

This medium nonstick pan is the ideal surface for evenly baked cookies and snacks or roasted vegetables. The tin-plated heavy duty rectangular steel cookie sheet will be your long-lasting go-to for all baking needs.

  • Made from heavy-duty gauge steel for longevity and to prevent warping
  • Non-stick coating
  • Metal utensil safe
  • Designed to distribute heat evenly for thorough baking
  • 15in x 10in

Model: 04021

Cleaning Method: Hand Wash Only

Warranty: Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee

Non-Stick: Yes

Dishwasher Safe: No

Pieces: 1