GoodCook® E-Z Release Medium Nonstick Cookie Sheet
15 x 10 inUPC: 0007675304021
This medium nonstick pan is the ideal surface for evenly baked cookies and snacks or roasted vegetables. The tin-plated heavy duty rectangular steel cookie sheet will be your long-lasting go-to for all baking needs.
- Made from heavy-duty gauge steel for longevity and to prevent warping
- Non-stick coating
- Metal utensil safe
- Designed to distribute heat evenly for thorough baking
- 15in x 10in
Model: 04021
Cleaning Method: Hand Wash Only
Warranty: Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee
Non-Stick: Yes
Dishwasher Safe: No
Pieces: 1