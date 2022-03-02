GoodCook® Touch Food Chopper - White/Black Perspective: front
GoodCook® Touch Food Chopper - White/Black Perspective: back
GoodCook® Touch Food Chopper - White/Black

1 ctUPC: 0007675320322
Product Details

  • Use with tomatoes, peppers, onions, nuts, and more
  • Stainless steel blades rotate automatically for even chopping
  • Plunger locks in down position for safe storage
  • Nonslip handle makes chopping safe and fast
  • Chops neatly in a cup or directly on a cutting board

Includes:

  • Chopper
  • Cup with Lid

Model: 20322

Cleaning Method: Dishwasher Safe

Warranty: Good Cook Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Pieces: 3

Dimensions: 4.25 Inch x 4.25 Inch x 12.25 Inch