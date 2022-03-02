Hover to Zoom
GoodCook® Touch Food Chopper - White/Black
1 ctUPC: 0007675320322
Located in AISLE 5
Product Details
- Use with tomatoes, peppers, onions, nuts, and more
- Stainless steel blades rotate automatically for even chopping
- Plunger locks in down position for safe storage
- Nonslip handle makes chopping safe and fast
- Chops neatly in a cup or directly on a cutting board
Includes:
- Chopper
- Cup with Lid
Model: 20322
Cleaning Method: Dishwasher Safe
Warranty: Good Cook Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Pieces: 3
Dimensions: 4.25 Inch x 4.25 Inch x 12.25 Inch