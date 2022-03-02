This tenderizer will save you money at the grocery store—you can buy cheaper cuts of beef, and tenderize them yourself at home. Also useful for pounding chicken breasts so they will cook evenly and quickly. The rocking head design keeps cleanup to a minimum and the curved shape works well around bones.

Innovative rocking head designed for mess-free tenderizing

Features a flat side for pounding meat and a textured side for tenderizing

Soft, nonslip, comfort-grip handle for sturdy grip

Makes inexpensive cuts of meat softer and easier to chew