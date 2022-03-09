Hover to Zoom
GoodCook® Touch Multi-Colored Mixing Bowls Set
3 pcUPC: 0007675320465
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 5
Product Details
You can give your kitchen a bright pop of color using these mixing bowls. All three have a narrow spout on one side – perfect for pouring! The non-slip base gives you plenty of stability as you are mixing and stirring, and the wide grip rim provides a firm grasp with one hand.
- Lightweight, but sturdy
- Non-slip base gives you stability
- Wide grip rim provides a firm grasp with one hand
- Narrow pour spouts
- Perfect for prepping and mixing foods
- Nonslip base stabilizes bowls while mixing
- Integrated handle and pour spout
- Colorful assortment
Includes:
- 1.5-Quart Red Bowl
- 3-Quart Yellow Bowl
- 5-Quart Fresh Blue Bowl
Model: 20465
Cleaning Method: Dishwasher Safe
Warranty: Good Cook Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Pieces: 3