You can give your kitchen a bright pop of color using these mixing bowls. All three have a narrow spout on one side – perfect for pouring! The non-slip base gives you plenty of stability as you are mixing and stirring, and the wide grip rim provides a firm grasp with one hand.

Includes:

1.5-Quart Red Bowl

3-Quart Yellow Bowl

5-Quart Fresh Blue Bowl

Model: 20465

Cleaning Method: Dishwasher Safe

Warranty: Good Cook Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Pieces: 3