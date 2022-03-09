GoodCook® Touch Multi-Colored Mixing Bowls Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
GoodCook® Touch Multi-Colored Mixing Bowls Set Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

GoodCook® Touch Multi-Colored Mixing Bowls Set

3 pcUPC: 0007675320465
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 5

Product Details

You can give your kitchen a bright pop of color using these mixing bowls. All three have a narrow spout on one side – perfect for pouring! The non-slip base gives you plenty of stability as you are mixing and stirring, and the wide grip rim provides a firm grasp with one hand.

  • Lightweight, but sturdy
  • Non-slip base gives you stability
  • Wide grip rim provides a firm grasp with one hand
  • Narrow pour spouts
  • Perfect for prepping and mixing foods
  • Nonslip base stabilizes bowls while mixing
  • Integrated handle and pour spout
  • Colorful assortment

Includes:

  • 1.5-Quart Red Bowl
  • 3-Quart Yellow Bowl
  • 5-Quart Fresh Blue Bowl

Model: 20465

Cleaning Method: Dishwasher Safe

Warranty: Good Cook Lifetime Satisfaction Guarantee

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Pieces: 3