Gooey Hazelnut Cocoa Spread
10 ozUPC: 0019589365129
Product Details
- Delicious, all-natural, low-sugar (6 grams of agave) hazelnut cocoa spread
- Free from palm oil, cane sugar, gluten, dairy, and unhealthy additives
- Vegan
- Made with fair trade cocoa
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hazelnut butter, organic agave syrup, liquid allulose, cocoa powder, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor, cultured dextrose, salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products.
Disclaimer
