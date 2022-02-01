Hover to Zoom
Google Home Mini - Chalk White
1 ctUPC: 0084277610194
Due to limited stock on hand, purchases are limited to 4 per customer for this item.
Simplify your life with Google Home. Google Home controls compatible lights and thermostats as well ascompatible devices such as Chromecast or Nest. With hands-free voice recognition and far-field voice recognition technology, you get personalized responses for everyone at home (multi-user capability) with the Google search engine.Manage your day from breakfast to bed, get help with your schedule, commute, travel information, and more.Use your voice to get answers quickly from Google, find out information about the weather, news, sports, and more.
- Built-in speaker offers a 1 x 1.58 driver for 360° sound and supports Google play music, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, YouTube music, iHeartRadio, Chromecast
- Works with WeMO, TP-link, iHome, Google Assistant
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi requires 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac access point (router)
- Compatible with Android 4.4 and higher or iOS 9.1 and higher
- Micro USB port
- Supported audio formats: HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, Vorbis, WAV (LPCM), FLAC
- Requires Google home app running on a compatible mobile device
- Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
- 3.86 in wide x 1.65 in high
Includes:
- Google Home Mini
- Quick Start Guide
- Power Supply
Model: GA00210-US