Due to limited stock on hand, purchases are limited to 4 per customer for this item.

Simplify your life with Google Home. Google Home controls compatible lights and thermostats as well ascompatible devices such as Chromecast or Nest. With hands-free voice recognition and far-field voice recognition technology, you get personalized responses for everyone at home (multi-user capability) with the Google search engine.Manage your day from breakfast to bed, get help with your schedule, commute, travel information, and more.Use your voice to get answers quickly from Google, find out information about the weather, news, sports, and more.

Built-in speaker offers a 1 x 1.58 driver for 360° sound and supports Google play music, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, YouTube music, iHeartRadio, Chromecast

Works with WeMO, TP-link, iHome, Google Assistant

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi requires 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac access point (router)

Compatible with Android 4.4 and higher or iOS 9.1 and higher

Micro USB port

Supported audio formats: HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, Vorbis, WAV (LPCM), FLAC

Requires Google home app running on a compatible mobile device

Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity

3.86 in wide x 1.65 in high

Includes:

Google Home Mini

Quick Start Guide

Power Supply

Model: GA00210-US