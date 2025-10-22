Hover to Zoom
Google Home - White (Limited Stock)
1 ctUPC: 0081157101842
Purchase Options
Product Details
Due to limited stock on hand, purchases are limited to 2 per customer for this item.
Simplify your life with Google Home, control your compatible lights, thermostats and more. Google home controls compatible devices such as Chromecast or Nest. With voice recognition you get personalized responses for everyone at home with the Google search engine.
- Built-in high excursion speaker with 2-inch driver + dual 2 Inch passive radiators
- Compatible with Android 4.4 and higher or iOS 9.1 and higher
- Supported audio formats HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, Vorbis, WAV (LPCM), FLAC
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) for high performance streaming
- Works with WeMO, TP-link, iHome, Google assistant
- Supports Google play music, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, YouTube music, iHeartRadio, Chromecast
- BluetoothÂ®
- Manage your day from breakfast to bed, get help with your schedule, commute, travel information, and more
- Use your voice to get answers from Google to quickly find out information about the weather, news sports and more
Includes:
- Google Home
- Quick Start Guide
- Power Supply
Model: GA3A00417A14