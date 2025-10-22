Due to limited stock on hand, purchases are limited to 2 per customer for this item.

Simplify your life with Google Home, control your compatible lights, thermostats and more. Google home controls compatible devices such as Chromecast or Nest. With voice recognition you get personalized responses for everyone at home with the Google search engine.

Built-in high excursion speaker with 2-inch driver + dual 2 Inch passive radiators

Compatible with Android 4.4 and higher or iOS 9.1 and higher

Supported audio formats HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, Vorbis, WAV (LPCM), FLAC

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) for high performance streaming

Works with WeMO, TP-link, iHome, Google assistant

Supports Google play music, Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, YouTube music, iHeartRadio, Chromecast

BluetoothÂ®

Manage your day from breakfast to bed, get help with your schedule, commute, travel information, and more

Use your voice to get answers from Google to quickly find out information about the weather, news sports and more

Includes:

Google Home

Quick Start Guide

Power Supply

Model: GA3A00417A14