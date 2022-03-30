Gorton's® Ancient Grains Crusted Fish Fillets
Made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock, 100% whole fish fillets (not minced!), and deliciously crafted with a superfoods crunchy coating that incorporates quinoa, amaranth, and other ancient grains. Ancient grains are a family of grains that haven't changed in hundreds of years, meaning these superfoods are packed with yummy goodness you'll feel good about serving!
Pollock Fillets : Alaskan Pollock , Breadcrumb Coating : Water , Wheat Flour , Quinoa , Yellow Com Flour , Sugar , Whole Grain Flour Blend ( Amaranth , Quinoa . Millet , Sorghum , Teff ) , Salt , Millet , Rolled Oats , Flour , Sunflower Seeds , Whey , Flaxseed , Baking Powder ( Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate ) , Yeast . Vegetable Oil : Canola and/or Soybean Oil .
Contains Pollock and its Derivatives.
