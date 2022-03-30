Gorton's® Ancient Grains Crusted Fish Fillets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Gorton's® Ancient Grains Crusted Fish Fillets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Gorton's® Ancient Grains Crusted Fish Fillets

8 ct / 15.2 ozUPC: 0004440011820
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26

Product Details

Made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock, 100% whole fish fillets (not minced!), and deliciously crafted with a superfoods crunchy coating that incorporates quinoa, amaranth, and other ancient grains. Ancient grains are a family of grains that haven't changed in hundreds of years, meaning these superfoods are packed with yummy goodness you'll feel good about serving!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium470mg20%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar3g
Protein12g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium40mg10%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pollock Fillets : Alaskan Pollock , Breadcrumb Coating : Water , Wheat Flour , Quinoa , Yellow Com Flour , Sugar , Whole Grain Flour Blend ( Amaranth , Quinoa . Millet , Sorghum , Teff ) , Salt , Millet , Rolled Oats , Flour , Sunflower Seeds , Whey , Flaxseed , Baking Powder ( Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate ) , Yeast . Vegetable Oil : Canola and/or Soybean Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Pollock and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More