Ingredients

Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Batter Coating (Rice Flour, Water, Wheat Flour, Beer [Water, Barley Malt, Corn, Rice, Hops Yeast], Tapioca Dextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Whey, Dextrose, Baking Powder [Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar], Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

