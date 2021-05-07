Gorton's® Beer Battered Fish Fillets Perspective: front
Gorton's® Beer Battered Fish Fillets Perspective: back
Gorton's® Beer Battered Fish Fillets

10 ct / 18.2 ozUPC: 0004440015350
Product Details

Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free. For a hearty, pub style taste of seafood, there's no beating Gorton's® Beer Battered Fish Fillets: flaky, 100% real white fish coated in a crispy draft beer batter.

  • Tender, flaky white fish in a crispy batter made with real draft beer
  • 100% whole fillets, not minced
  • Wild-caught, sourced responsibly

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fillets (103 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat8g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium520mg22.61%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium134mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Batter Coating (Rice Flour, Water, Wheat Flour, Beer [Water, Barley Malt, Corn, Rice, Hops Yeast], Tapioca Dextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Whey, Dextrose, Baking Powder [Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar], Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible