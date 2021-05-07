Gorton's® Beer Battered Fish Fillets
Product Details
Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free. For a hearty, pub style taste of seafood, there's no beating Gorton's® Beer Battered Fish Fillets: flaky, 100% real white fish coated in a crispy draft beer batter.
- Tender, flaky white fish in a crispy batter made with real draft beer
- 100% whole fillets, not minced
- Wild-caught, sourced responsibly
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Batter Coating (Rice Flour, Water, Wheat Flour, Beer [Water, Barley Malt, Corn, Rice, Hops Yeast], Tapioca Dextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Whey, Dextrose, Baking Powder [Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar], Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor), Canola Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
