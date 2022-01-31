Gorton's® Breaded Fish Fillets
Product Details
- Made from 100% real fish
- Wild-caught pollock coated in a delicious crunchy bread crumb
- Resealable Package
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Pollock Fillets Pollock, Water, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Fish Moisture).Breadcrumb Coating Wheat Flour, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Yeast, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor.Vegetable Oil Canola and/or Soybean Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More