Gorton's® Breaded Fish Fillets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Gorton's® Breaded Fish Fillets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Gorton's® Breaded Fish Fillets

50 ozUPC: 0004440019100
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26

Product Details

  • Made from 100% real fish
  • Wild-caught pollock coated in a delicious crunchy bread crumb
  • Resealable Package

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fillets (108 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein10g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium212mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Pollock Fillets Pollock, Water, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Fish Moisture).Breadcrumb Coating Wheat Flour, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Yeast, Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar, Onion Powder, Natural Flavor.Vegetable Oil Canola and/or Soybean Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More