Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size
Product Details
Made with premium, tender, tail-on shrimp in classic buttery breadcrumbs. Gorton's Butterfly Shrimp make a great appetizer, snack or meal.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Shrimp , Breadcrumb Coating , Vegetable Oil . Shrimp , Shrimp , Water , Sodium Di-, Tri And Polyphosphate , ( To Retain Moisture ) , Sodium Bisulfite ( Preservative ) . Breadcrumb Coating , Bleached Wheat Flour , Water , Yellow Corn Flour , Rice Flour , Salt , Modified Corn Starch , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Baking Powder ( Baking Soda , Disodium Pyrophosphate ) , Onion Powder , Yeast , Yeast Extract . Vegetable Oil Soybean and/or Canola Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Shrimp and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More