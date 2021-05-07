Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size Perspective: front
Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size Perspective: back
Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size Perspective: left
Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size Perspective: right
Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size Perspective: top
Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size Perspective: bottom
Gorton's® Butterfly Shrimp Value Size

32 ozUPC: 0004440019160
Product Details

Made with premium, tender, tail-on shrimp in classic buttery breadcrumbs. Gorton's Butterfly Shrimp make a great appetizer, snack or meal.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol50mg17%
Sodium610mg27%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium92mg8%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Shrimp , Breadcrumb Coating , Vegetable Oil . Shrimp , Shrimp , Water , Sodium Di-, Tri And Polyphosphate , ( To Retain Moisture ) , Sodium Bisulfite ( Preservative ) . Breadcrumb Coating , Bleached Wheat Flour , Water , Yellow Corn Flour , Rice Flour , Salt , Modified Corn Starch , Garlic Powder , Sugar , Baking Powder ( Baking Soda , Disodium Pyrophosphate ) , Onion Powder , Yeast , Yeast Extract . Vegetable Oil Soybean and/or Canola Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Shrimp and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
