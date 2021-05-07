Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Gorton's Cod Fillets
4 ct / 14.6 ozUPC: 0004440013810
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Product Details
Delicious wild caught cod coated in a crunchy panko breadcrumb.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium520mg22%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar3g
Protein10g
Calcium0mg0.92%
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cod Fillets : Cod , Sodium Tripolyphosphate ( to Retain Fish Moisture ) . , Breadcrumb Coating : Wheat Flour , Water , Yellow Corn Flour , Sugar , Salt , Whey , Baking Powder ( Baking Soda , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Cream of Tartar ) , Yeast , Maltodextrin , Lemon Juice Solids , Citric Acid , Dehydrated Garlic , Natural Flavor , Spices . , Vegetable Oil : Canola and/or Soybean Oil . .
Allergen Info
Contains Cod and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More