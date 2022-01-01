Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Portions Value Pack
Product Details
Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free. Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Portions, made from simple ingredients and wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, are dipped in freshly mixed batter for a golden-crisped, crunchy flavor. Fresh from the oven in just 25 minutes. They are perfect for a tasty meal even picky eaters will love! Try with ketchup or your favorite sauce!
- Trusted Catch® 100% real fish—sourced responsibly
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Minced Pollock, Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Canola and/or Soybean), Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Yeast, Natural Flavor, Whey, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Fish Moisture)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
