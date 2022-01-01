Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Portions Value Pack Perspective: front
Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Portions Value Pack Perspective: back
Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Portions Value Pack

12 ct / 24.5 ozUPC: 0004440011250
Purchase Options

Product Details

Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free. Gorton's Crispy Battered Fish Portions, made from simple ingredients and wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, are dipped in freshly mixed batter for a golden-crisped, crunchy flavor. Fresh from the oven in just 25 minutes. They are perfect for a tasty meal even picky eaters will love! Try with ketchup or your favorite sauce!

  • Trusted Catch® 100% real fish—sourced responsibly

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1portion (58 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium105mg3%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Minced Pollock, Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Canola and/or Soybean), Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Yeast, Natural Flavor, Whey, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Fish Moisture)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
