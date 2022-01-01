Ingredients

Minced Pollock, Bleached Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Canola and/or Soybean), Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Less Than 2% of: Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar), Palm Oil, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Yeast, Natural Flavor, Whey, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Fish Moisture)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More