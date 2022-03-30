Ingredients

Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Alaskan Pollock Fillets Breadcrumb Coating Wheat Flour, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Yeast, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar), Onion Powder, Natural Flavor.Vegetable Oil Canola and/or Soybean Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.