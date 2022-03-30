Gorton's® Crunchy Breaded Fish Fillets
Product Details
Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free. Cooked to a delicious golden crisp, Gorton's Crunchy Breaded Fish Fillets are an easy, family-pleasing meal ready fresh from the oven in under 20 minutes. The resealable bag locks in freshness so you can enjoy some now, and the rest later.
- 100% whole fillets, not minced
- Tender, flaky white fish in a classic crunchy breading
- Wild-caught, sourced responsibly
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Alaskan Pollock Fillets Breadcrumb Coating Wheat Flour, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Yeast, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar), Onion Powder, Natural Flavor.Vegetable Oil Canola and/or Soybean Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More