Gorton's® Crunchy Breaded Fish Fillets
Gorton's® Crunchy Breaded Fish Fillets Perspective: back
Gorton's® Crunchy Breaded Fish Fillets

10 ct / 19 ozUPC: 0004440015450
Product Details

Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free. Cooked to a delicious golden crisp, Gorton's Crunchy Breaded Fish Fillets are an easy, family-pleasing meal ready fresh from the oven in under 20 minutes. The resealable bag locks in freshness so you can enjoy some now, and the rest later.

  • 100% whole fillets, not minced
  • Tender, flaky white fish in a classic crunchy breading
  • Wild-caught, sourced responsibly

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fillets (108 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein10g
Calcium15mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium212mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Alaskan Pollock Fillets Breadcrumb Coating Wheat Flour, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Yeast, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Cream of Tartar), Onion Powder, Natural Flavor.Vegetable Oil Canola and/or Soybean Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
