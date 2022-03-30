Gorton's® Fish Sticks Perspective: front
Gorton's® Fish Sticks Perspective: back
Gorton's® Fish Sticks

44 ct / 24.5 ozUPC: 0004440010270
Gorton's® Fish Sticks, made from wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, are a great way to introduce kids to eating seafood! The crunchy golden breading makes them perfect for dipping. Try them with ketchup!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6sticks (95 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium216mg4%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Minced Pollock, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Minced Pollock Breadcrumb Coating Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Whey.Vegetable Oil Canola and/or Soybean Oil

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

