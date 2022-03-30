Gorton's® Fish Sticks
Product Details
Gorton's® Fish Sticks, made from wild-caught Alaskan Pollock, are a great way to introduce kids to eating seafood! The crunchy golden breading makes them perfect for dipping. Try them with ketchup!
Ingredients
Minced Pollock, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Minced Pollock Breadcrumb Coating Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Whey.Vegetable Oil Canola and/or Soybean Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
