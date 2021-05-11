Ingredients

Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Whey, Yeast, Baking Powder [Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar], Natural Flavor), Canola Oil

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More