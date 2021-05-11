Gorton's® Fish Sticks
Product Details
Make best buds with any tastebuds. You can’t beat the classics. Perfectly crispy and exceptionally dippable, Gorton's Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks are always delicious and made from 100% wild-caught, responsibly sourced fish, making them the perfect intro for seafood-reluctant family members.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Whey, Yeast, Baking Powder [Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar], Natural Flavor), Canola Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More