Gorton's® Fish Sticks

20 ct / 19 ozUPC: 0004440015460
Product Details

Make best buds with any tastebuds. You can’t beat the classics. Perfectly crispy and exceptionally dippable, Gorton's Crunchy Breaded Fish Sticks are always delicious and made from 100% wild-caught, responsibly sourced fish, making them the perfect intro for seafood-reluctant family members.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4sticks (106 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium430mg18.7%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium209mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating (Wheat Flour, Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Whey, Yeast, Baking Powder [Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Cream of Tartar], Natural Flavor), Canola Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible