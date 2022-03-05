Hover to Zoom
Gorton's Natural Catch Roasted Garlic & Herb Grilled Cod Fillets
6.3 ozUPC: 0004440018700
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Product Details
Spice up your next meal with Gorton's Roasted Garlic & Butter Grilled Tilapia fillets expertly seasoned with a classic blend of real herbs and spices.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1fillet (98 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein13g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium301mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cod Fillets, Sauce.Cod Fillets Sauce Water, Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Spices, Dehydrated Butter, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Parsley, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More