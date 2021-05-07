Gorton's® Parmesan Crusted Breaded Fish Fillets
Product Details
For an easy meal the entire family will enjoy, look no further than Gorton's Parmesan Crusted Fish Fillets: flaky, 100% real white fish coated in a crunchy parmesan and cracker crumb crust. The resealable bag locks in freshness so you can enjoy some now, and the rest later.
- 100% whole fillets, not minced
- Wild-caught, sourced responsibly
- Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Alaskan Pollock Fillets Breadcrumb Coating Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wate, R Yellow Corn Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Vinegar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Maltodextrin, Parmesan and Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Lemon Juice Solids, Enzyme Modified Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Cream, Natural Flavor), Colored With Paprika, Annatto, and Turmeric Extracts, Spices, Caramel Color.Vegetable Oilcanola and/or Soybean Oil.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More