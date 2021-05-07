Ingredients

Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Alaskan Pollock Fillets Breadcrumb Coating Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wate, R Yellow Corn Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Vinegar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Maltodextrin, Parmesan and Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Lemon Juice Solids, Enzyme Modified Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Cream, Natural Flavor), Colored With Paprika, Annatto, and Turmeric Extracts, Spices, Caramel Color.Vegetable Oilcanola and/or Soybean Oil.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More