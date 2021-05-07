Gorton's® Parmesan Crusted Breaded Fish Fillets Perspective: front
Gorton's® Parmesan Crusted Breaded Fish Fillets Perspective: back
Gorton's® Parmesan Crusted Breaded Fish Fillets

10 ct / 18.2 ozUPC: 0004440015640
Product Details

For an easy meal the entire family will enjoy, look no further than Gorton's Parmesan Crusted Fish Fillets: flaky, 100% real white fish coated in a crunchy parmesan and cracker crumb crust. The resealable bag locks in freshness so you can enjoy some now, and the rest later.

  • 100% whole fillets, not minced
  • Wild-caught, sourced responsibly
  • Prep-free, mess-free, stress-free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fillets (103 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein11g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium221mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alaskan Pollock Fillets, Breadcrumb Coating, Vegetable Oil.Alaskan Pollock Fillets Breadcrumb Coating Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Wate, R Yellow Corn Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Sugar, Salt, Whey, Vinegar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Maltodextrin, Parmesan and Romano Cheese (Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavor, Lemon Juice Solids, Enzyme Modified Parmesan and Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Cream, Natural Flavor), Colored With Paprika, Annatto, and Turmeric Extracts, Spices, Caramel Color.Vegetable Oilcanola and/or Soybean Oil.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
