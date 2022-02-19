Hover to Zoom
got2b Glued High Shine Screaming High Hold Spiking Wax
2 ozUPC: 0005233690502
Crazy about hold? Check out our got2b® glued® Spiking Wax! This wax provides fierce holding power and will keep your look in place for 8 hours! For high shine and screaming high hold® just apply to damp hair. This product is ideal for shorter to medium length hair. Be whoever you want 2b with got2b® glued® Spiking Wax!