GOTHAM STEEL 9.5 Inch Deep Titanium and Ceramic Square Pan. About the Product Gotham Steel is the first product of its class to actually utilize highgrade titanium and ceramic as surface finishing. This sophisticated combination not only ensures maximal durability it also allows for multifictional allaround usage. Titanium plus Ceramic Coating FAQs Highheat threshold to sear perfectly browned steaks Everything just slides right off even burnt chocolate and cheese. Food flavor is not altered when cooking tomatobased or any acidic food products thanks to the ceramic component The nonstick surface cleans easy Versatile for stovetop cooking or baking Rustproof all over. Coating doesnt peel off with constant usage and washing.

. Cook your favorite foods to perfection with Gotham Steel Nonstick 9.5" 4Piece Deep Square Pan Set. Stainless steel induction base with nonstick ceramic coating. Aluminum exterior for superior conductivity. Suitable for use with all stove types. Ovensafe up to 500 degrees F. Glass lid. Double riveted handle. Aluminum stainless steel and glass construction. Dishwasher safe. 4 Piece9.5 in. .3.2 lbs