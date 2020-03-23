Gotham Steel 1220 Double Sided Non-Stick Grill-Griddle Perspective: front
Gotham Steel 1220 Double Sided Non-Stick Grill-Griddle

1UPC: 0008031301220
Product Details

Enhance your culinary experience with the Gotham Steel Double Sided GrillGriddle. This stovetop safe grillgriddle is made out durable aluminum allowing you to cook more food at once. Suitable for grilling burgers chicken eggs and so much more.

Features. Versatile and convenient the Gotham Steel Double Sided GrillGriddle is the perfect kitchen companion when hosting guests grilling or making a sizable meal. Durable nonstick cooking surface. Titanium ceramic coating. Suitable for use on most stove types excluding induction. Aluminum construction. Dishwasher safeSpecifications. Weight 1.5 lbs

 

