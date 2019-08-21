This Gotham Steel 20-piece set is a complete kitchen in a box! You get everything you need to start cooking and baking like a pro with our award winning Gotham Steel bake-ware and cookware. This set makes cooking meals a cinch – steam, deep fry, roast andboil with easy clean up after in the dishwasher. Baking cakes, cookies and breads are a breeze with our non-stick, scratch free and metal utensil safe bakeware.