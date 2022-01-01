Hover to Zoom
Gotham Steel Hammered Cookware Set - Copper
5 pcUPC: 0008031302692
Product Details
Designed in Italy, this Gotham Steel cookware set marries the traditional beauty of hammered copper with the latest in non-stick advances. Aluminum construction, triple-coated with our proprietary Ti-Cerama surface produces even heat for simmering risotto and sauces, pan-frying or slow-braising meats and stews while keeping cleanup a breeze.
- Elegant yet practical – the Gotham Steel hammered collection is beautiful and makes a statement in every kitchen, yet nonstick, lightweight, scratch resistant and dishwasher safe!