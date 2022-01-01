Gotham Steel Hammered Cookware Set - Copper Perspective: front
Gotham Steel Hammered Cookware Set - Copper Perspective: back
Gotham Steel Hammered Cookware Set - Copper Perspective: bottom
Gotham Steel Hammered Cookware Set - Copper

5 pcUPC: 0008031302692
Designed in Italy, this Gotham Steel cookware set marries the traditional beauty of hammered copper with the latest in non-stick advances. Aluminum construction, triple-coated with our proprietary Ti-Cerama surface produces even heat for simmering risotto and sauces, pan-frying or slow-braising meats and stews while keeping cleanup a breeze.

  • Elegant yet practical – the Gotham Steel hammered collection is beautiful and makes a statement in every kitchen, yet nonstick, lightweight, scratch resistant and dishwasher safe!