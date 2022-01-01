Gotham Steel Hammered Design Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set Perspective: front
Gotham Steel Hammered Design Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set Perspective: back
Gotham Steel Hammered Design Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set Perspective: left
Gotham Steel Hammered Design Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set Perspective: right
Gotham Steel Hammered Design Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set Perspective: top
Gotham Steel Hammered Design Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set Perspective: bottom
Gotham Steel Hammered Design Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set

10 pcUPC: 0008031302691
Product Details

Award winning coating ensures the ultimate release -- everything just slides right off the pan, No need for oil or butter Gorgeous Hammered copper exterior looks beautiful and makes a statement in every kitchen. This set includes 8. 15" Fry Pan 9. 75" Skillet with Lid 1. 35 Quart Sauce Pan with Lid 2. 65 Quart Sauce Pan with Lid 4. 90 Quart Stock Pot with Lid Stainless Steel Steamer Insert.

  • 10" Fry Pan with Lid
  • Stay Cool Stainless Steel Handle
  • Ultra Nonstick
  • Super Durable - scratch resistant & metal utensil safe
  • Hammered Finish