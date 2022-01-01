Gotham Steel Ocean Blue Cookware Set Perspective: front
Gotham Steel Ocean Blue Cookware Set Perspective: left
Gotham Steel Ocean Blue Cookware Set Perspective: right
Gotham Steel Ocean Blue Cookware Set Perspective: top
Gotham Steel Ocean Blue Cookware Set Perspective: bottom
Gotham Steel Ocean Blue Cookware Set

12 pcUPC: 0008031307414
Product Details

Upgrade your kitchen with Gotham Steel's hassle-free 12-piece nonstick cookware set. Triple-layer Ti-Ceramic coated interiors, reinforced with diamonds, deliver the ultimate food release without the use of oil or butter. The ocean blue exteriorprovide both beauty and durability.

  • ULTRA NONSTICK: The nonstick cooking surface is coated three times and reinforced with ceramic and titanium to deliver the ultimate food release
  • OIL FREE COOKING: No oil or butter is needed, making for healthier eating, and provides for hassle free, 1-2-3 cleanup