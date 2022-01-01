Hover to Zoom
Gotham Steel Pro Hard Anodized Cookware Set
13 pcUPC: 0008031301838
Product Details
Stronger than stainless steel cookware, hard-anodized aluminum exterior is dense, nonporous, and highly wear-resistant for the ultimate professional performance. The 2.8mm thick anodized base is built to withstand the toughest cooking scenarios. The base is designed to absorb high heat and retain and disperse it evenly across the entire pan. No hot spots, no warping, so you your food cooks better & your cookware lasts longer.
- A superior base, for a superior cooking experience
- Induction base can be used on both gas or electric cooktops
- Clear, break-resistant glass lets you monitor food as it cooks
- Lids fit tight to seal nutrients for more flavorful results