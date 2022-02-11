Gotham Steel Stackmaster™ Non-Stick Cookware Set Perspective: front
Gotham Steel Stackmaster™ Non-Stick Cookware Set
Gotham Steel Stackmaster™ Non-Stick Cookware Set
Gotham Steel Stackmaster™ Non-Stick Cookware Set

10 pcUPC: 0008031302874
Product Details

The cookware set features popular pots and pans needed for everyday cooking. They are dishwasher safe and easy cleanup. The Gotham Steel Stackmaster has an unique design that saves 30% more cabinet space. It allows all the pots, pans, and lids to nest together as a secure stack.

  • ULTRA NON-STICK – The nonstick cooking surface is coated 3x, reinforced with ceramic and titanium to deliver the ultimate food release. No oil or butter needed, makes for healthier eating, and provides for hassle free, 1-2-3 cleanup.