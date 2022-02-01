Our flagship so to speak; this is the Air Fryer that started it all and is still one of our most popular models. Easy-to-use and great for a small kitchen or the whole family. Cook healthy meals quickly with just a press of a button using 1 of 7 specialized cooking presets. Cooking with a GoWISE USA Air Fryer lets you enjoy your favorite fried foods without the mess of all that hot and dangerous oil or those added calories. Using Rapid Air Technology - food cooks from all sides at once, just like frying in oil, you'll get that crispy texture you crave with little to no oil. Turn leftover pizza into hot out of the oven by the slice! Never cook frozen foods in the Microwave again and create healthy meals from scratch to impress friends and family. This GoWISE USA Air Fryer has press-button controls that allow you to adjust and set temperature from 170°F to 400°F and a maximum cook time up to 30 minutes, allowing you to prepare a variety of snacks, entrees, and desserts. There are 7 Presets: Fries/Chips, Meat, Shrimp, Cake, Chicken, Steak, Fish. To help you get started, each GoWISE USA Air Fryer comes included with a recipe book packed with tried and tested Air Fryer recipes.