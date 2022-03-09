Hover to Zoom
Goya Black Bean Soup
15 ozUPC: 0004133102067
Product Details
Create flavorful meals with our convenient and delicious GOYA® Black Bean Soup. It comes prepared with olive oil, onion and bell pepper.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (130 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg20.87%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium49mg4%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Black Beans, Salt, Olive Oil, Soy Bean Oil, Green Bell Peppers, Dehydrated Onion, Dehydrated Garlic, Monosodium Glutamate, Spices, Sugar and Vinegar
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
