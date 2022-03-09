Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (130 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 2.56% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 480mg 20.87%

Total Carbohydrate 19g 6.91% Dietary Fiber 5g 17.86% Sugar 1g

Protein 6g

Calcium 49mg 4%

Iron 2mg 10%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%