Goya Chick Peas
16 OzUPC: 0004133102478
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar5g
Protein9g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium309mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chick Peas
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More