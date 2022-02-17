Goya Chicken Bouillon Perspective: front
Goya Chicken Bouillon Perspective: left
Goya Chicken Bouillon

2.82 ozUPC: 0004133103240
When your favorite recipe calls for broth or bouillon, reach for Goya’s easy-to-use, super-flavorful cubitos. They come as a powder and are excellent as a base for soups; on chicken, meat and rice dishes; and even to make savory gravies. Great flavor at your fingertips!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25teaspoon (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium200mg8.33%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic, Celery and Parsley), Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Turmeric, Chicken Meat, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Silica (Anti-caking Agent).

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

