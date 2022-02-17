Goya Chicken Bouillon
Product Details
When your favorite recipe calls for broth or bouillon, reach for Goya’s easy-to-use, super-flavorful cubitos. They come as a powder and are excellent as a base for soups; on chicken, meat and rice dishes; and even to make savory gravies. Great flavor at your fingertips!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Maltodextrin, Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Garlic, Celery and Parsley), Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Turmeric, Chicken Meat, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Silica (Anti-caking Agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
