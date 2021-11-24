Hover to Zoom
Goya Coconut Water
17.6 fl ozUPC: 0004133102787
Product Details
Quench your thirst with our refreshing GOYA® Coconut Water. This naturally hydrating beverage is extracted from tender coconuts.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium17mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium232mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Young Coconut Juice (80%), Water, Sugar, Young Coconut Pulp, Citric Acid as Acidity Regulator, Potassium Metabisulfite as Preservative
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
