Goya Cream of Coconut Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Goya Cream of Coconut Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Goya Cream of Coconut Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Goya Cream of Coconut Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Goya Cream of Coconut

15 ozUPC: 0004133102163
Purchase Options

Product Details

This delectable ingredient adds tropical sweetness and body to mouthwatering treats like candies, ice-cream and drinks, and a silky texture to traditional Latin desserts like flan and coquito. If you're looking to make unforgettable dessert or sweet drink, we have three words for you: cream of coconut.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (36 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein0g
Calcium3mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk, Water), Sugar, Polysorbate 60, Salt, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Mono and Diglycerides, Guar Gum and Locust Bean Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More