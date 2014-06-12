Goya Cream of Coconut
This delectable ingredient adds tropical sweetness and body to mouthwatering treats like candies, ice-cream and drinks, and a silky texture to traditional Latin desserts like flan and coquito. If you're looking to make unforgettable dessert or sweet drink, we have three words for you: cream of coconut.
Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk, Water), Sugar, Polysorbate 60, Salt, Citric Acid, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Mono and Diglycerides, Guar Gum and Locust Bean Gum.
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
