Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil

17 fl ozUPC: 0004133101107
Product Details

GOYA® Extra Virgin Olive Oil delivers exceptional quality at an everyday price. This bold-flavored, single-origin oil is cold-pressed in Andalusia, Spain, and is never blended with olive oils from other countries or with other types of oils. Enjoy it as a salad dressing, in marinades, for cooking meats, vegetables and rice, as a final touch of flavor to your favorite dish, and so much more. Our line of Extra Virgin Olive Oils has won more than 40 international awards, and the ChefsBest® Excellence Award for its overall quality and taste*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

