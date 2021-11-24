GOYA® Extra Virgin Olive Oil delivers exceptional quality at an everyday price. This bold-flavored, single-origin oil is cold-pressed in Andalusia, Spain, and is never blended with olive oils from other countries or with other types of oils. Enjoy it as a salad dressing, in marinades, for cooking meats, vegetables and rice, as a final touch of flavor to your favorite dish, and so much more. Our line of Extra Virgin Olive Oils has won more than 40 international awards, and the ChefsBest® Excellence Award for its overall quality and taste*