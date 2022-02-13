Hover to Zoom
Goya Great Northern Beans
16 OzUPC: 0004133102485
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size44g (44 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium77mg6%
Iron2mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Great Northern Beans
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
