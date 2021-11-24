Ingredients

Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Ham Flavor, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Silica (Anti-caking Agent).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More