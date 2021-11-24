Hover to Zoom
Goya Ham Flavored Concentrate
11.28 ozUPC: 0004133103837
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25packet (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Artificial Ham Flavor, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Silica (Anti-caking Agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More