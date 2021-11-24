Ingredients

Long Grain Enriched Parboiled White Rice (Rice Enriched With Iron [Ferric Orthophosphate], Niacin, Thiamine [Thiamine Mononitrate] and Folic Acid), Chicken Bouillon (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Granulated Onion, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Granulated Garlic, Less Than 2% Silicon Dioxide [as Anti-caking Agent], Spices and Parsley), Dehydrated Onion, Granulated Garlic, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dehydrated Red and Green Bell Peppers, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander, Yellow 5, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent).

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More