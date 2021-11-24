Goya Low Sodium Yellow Rice
Product Details
Whatever you’re serving for dinner tonight, count on Goya for the ideal, seasoned rice complement. Bring the flavors of other countries to your table, for an international touch to your recipes. It’s all in the box!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Long Grain Enriched Parboiled White Rice (Rice Enriched With Iron [Ferric Orthophosphate], Niacin, Thiamine [Thiamine Mononitrate] and Folic Acid), Chicken Bouillon (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Granulated Onion, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Granulated Garlic, Less Than 2% Silicon Dioxide [as Anti-caking Agent], Spices and Parsley), Dehydrated Onion, Granulated Garlic, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dehydrated Red and Green Bell Peppers, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander, Yellow 5, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
