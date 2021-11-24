Goya Low Sodium Yellow Rice Perspective: front
Goya Low Sodium Yellow Rice Perspective: left
Goya Low Sodium Yellow Rice Perspective: right
Goya Low Sodium Yellow Rice

7 ozUPC: 0004133112702
Product Details

Whatever you’re serving for dinner tonight, count on Goya for the ideal, seasoned rice complement. Bring the flavors of other countries to your table, for an international touch to your recipes. It’s all in the box!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry mix (45 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium479mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Long Grain Enriched Parboiled White Rice (Rice Enriched With Iron [Ferric Orthophosphate], Niacin, Thiamine [Thiamine Mononitrate] and Folic Acid), Chicken Bouillon (Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Granulated Onion, Chicken Fat, Natural Flavor, Granulated Garlic, Less Than 2% Silicon Dioxide [as Anti-caking Agent], Spices and Parsley), Dehydrated Onion, Granulated Garlic, Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dehydrated Red and Green Bell Peppers, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander, Yellow 5, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
