Goya Mild Pico De Gallo Salsa
17.6 ozUPC: 0004133102891
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Mild Pico de Gallo Salsa is the perfect topping to spice up your meal or snack.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Sodium350mg15.22%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato, Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Jalapeno Pepper, Salt, Coriander, Calcium Chloride, Modified Corn Starch, Artificial Lemon Flavor, Citric Acid, Corn Oil and Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
