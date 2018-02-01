Goya Plantain Chips
Product Details
Plantain chips are a Latin American favorite because they’re so delicious! Enjoy them at any time of day, on their own as a snack or as an ingredient in a variety of recipes, like our Bean Chili Plantain Chip “Nachos”. They are also ideal to pair with dips, ceviche, and many more delicious options. You can also use them as an alternative to tortilla chips and savor their incredible crispy texture and tasty flavor. You’ll enjoy every single bite!
- Low Sodium
- Gluten Free
- 0 Trans Fat
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Plantains, Vegetable Oil (May Contain One or More of the Following: Corn Oil, Cotton Seed Oil or Sunflower Oil) and Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
