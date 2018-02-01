Goya Plantain Chips Perspective: front
5 ozUPC: 0004133104925
Product Details

Plantain chips are a Latin American favorite because they’re so delicious! Enjoy them at any time of day, on their own as a snack or as an ingredient in a variety of recipes, like our Bean Chili Plantain Chip “Nachos”. They are also ideal to pair with dips, ceviche, and many more delicious options. You can also use them as an alternative to tortilla chips and savor their incredible crispy texture and tasty flavor. You’ll enjoy every single bite!

  • Low Sodium
  • Gluten Free
  • 0 Trans Fat
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size32chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium246mg6%
Vitamin A51mcg6%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Plantains, Vegetable Oil (May Contain One or More of the Following: Corn Oil, Cotton Seed Oil or Sunflower Oil) and Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More