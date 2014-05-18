Hover to Zoom
Grab Green Fragrance Free Bleach Alternative Pods
60 ctUPC: 0089969600264
Grab Green Bleach Alternative Pods are non-toxic laundry boosters that brighten both whites and colors, remove stains, and neutralize odors. The hypoallergenic formula is made with naturally-derived ingredients, works for all temperatures, and is formulated for high efficiency (HE) and standard machines.
- No phosphates, optical brighteners, chlorine, or dyes
- Cruelty-free
- Made in the USA with domestic and imported components
Ingredients
: Sodium Percarbonate , Peroxide , Sodium Carbonate , Polyvinyl Alcohol .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
