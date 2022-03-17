Refresh your clothing, upholstery, carpets and air with the nature inspired fragrance with essential oils. Made with non-toxic, biodegradable and naturally-derived ingredients.

Grab Green's tangerine with lemongrass fragrance is a blend of sweet tangerine, grapefruit and bergamot with lush lemongrass. Grab Green is critter friendly - no animal testing with the products.

true transparency

we want you to know what's inside and why!

Naturally-derived Ingredients