Grab Green Refresh Tangerine With Lemongrass Air Freshener

7 ozUPC: 0089969600291
Product Details

Refresh your clothing, upholstery, carpets and air with the nature inspired fragrance with essential oils. Made with non-toxic, biodegradable and naturally-derived ingredients.

Grab Green's tangerine with lemongrass fragrance is a blend of sweet tangerine, grapefruit and bergamot with lush lemongrass. Grab Green is critter friendly - no animal testing with the products.

true transparency

we want you to know what's inside and why!

Naturally-derived Ingredients

  • Eliminate Odors
  • Freshen Rooms
  • Refresh Fabrics
  • Essential Oils
    • Tangerine
    • Lemongrass
    • Bergamot
  • 100% Made in the USA