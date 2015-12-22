Refresh your clothing, upholstery, carpets, and air with the nature inspired fragrance with essential oils. Made with non-toxic, biodegradable, and naturally-derived ingredients.

Grab Green's Immortelle and Jasmine delights the senses...imagine elegant blooms of immortelle with white delicate jasmine petals drifting through sunny fields of mandarin. For those people not familiar with immortelle, it is known for its anti-aging properties. Grab Green is critter friendly - no animal testing with our products.

Naturally-derived Ingredients