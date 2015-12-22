Hover to Zoom
Grab Green Restore Immortelle With Jasmine Room & Fabric Freshener
7 ozUPC: 0089969600293
Product Details
Refresh your clothing, upholstery, carpets, and air with the nature inspired fragrance with essential oils. Made with non-toxic, biodegradable, and naturally-derived ingredients.
Grab Green's Immortelle and Jasmine delights the senses...imagine elegant blooms of immortelle with white delicate jasmine petals drifting through sunny fields of mandarin. For those people not familiar with immortelle, it is known for its anti-aging properties. Grab Green is critter friendly - no animal testing with our products.
Naturally-derived Ingredients
- Eliminate Odors
- Freshen Rooms
- Refresh Fabrics
- Essential Oils
- Immortelle Absolute
- Jasmine
- Italian Mandarin
- Yarrow
- 100% Made in the USA